67°
Latest Weather Blog
Delmont Dedicated Pre-K/K Center: Pre-K, Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Beal
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Pre-K 1 class at Delmont Dedicated Pre-K/K Center.
Be sure to watch The Daily Pledge every weekday on 2une In at 5:58 a.m. to see if your child's school is featured!
News
BATON ROUGE- Today's Pledge of Allegiance comes from the Pre-K 1 class at Delmont Dedicated Pre-K/K Center. Be sure... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police looking for woman accused of helping juvie jail escapee evade authorities
-
Southern University's E-Sports Lab to become lucrative tool for students
-
Interview: Jeremiah Hollins on Southern University's E-Sports Team
-
18-year-old juvenile detention center escapee still on the run
-
Alec Baldwin accidentally fires fatal gunshot on movie set