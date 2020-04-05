80°
December 2, 2015 Morning News Pop
Here are today's top stories:
Senate colleagues could discipline Troy Brown after domestic violence arrest
Authorities still searching for Family Dollar robber
Multiple reports of hoverboards catching fire
