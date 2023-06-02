81°
Debris truck pulls down power lines, leaves part of residential road closed

BATON ROUGE - A debris truck picking up trash in a neighborhood off Bluebonnet Boulevard pulled down two telephone poles and a street line Wednesday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, two poles and a street line were pulled down on Houston and Field Drives in a neighborhood off Bluebonnet Boulevard. The two roads were closed while cleanup efforts continued. 

No injuries were reported, but approximately 140 people were left without power. 

