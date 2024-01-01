Debris removal begins in Central bayou

CENTRAL - Massive amounts of debris are being removed from a canal in hopes of relieving an area prone to flooding.

Construction crews were out at Saunders Bayou on Saturday lifting tree limbs, tires and other trash from the ditch.

"We're taking it out just like we did when we took the debris from the side of the road," Mayor Junior Shelton said. "It's basically the same type of operation."

The debris removal is part of a $4 million project aimed at relieving parts of Central that repeatedly flood. The constant flooding is putting homes and people in danger, according to residents.

"We are going to spend whatever money it takes to take care of the people's property," Shelton said.

Project supervisor Richard Hostter said removing one mile of debris could take two or three days, but the work is worth it to put residents at ease.

Contractors said the project will take months to complete.