Deadly Tuesday night shooting in BR takes the life of a 21-year-old

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a deadly Tuesday evening shooting that killed one person and left a second injured in north Baton Rouge.

Officials say it was around 5:20 p.m. when an unknown suspect fired shots into a vehicle within the 4900 block of Beech Street. There were three people in that vehicle, police say.

One of the individuals inside, 21-year-old Keonta Jackson, died after being rushed to an area hospital for gunshot injuries, detectives say.

According to police, a second person in the vehicle, who was identified as a 20-year-old man, was also treated for gunshot injuries at the hospital.

But the third occupant of the vehicle, a 20-year-old woman, was not wounded.

In a news release, police shed light on what may have occurred after the three were targeted by gunfire, stating, "The driver then drove out of the area and stopped on Evangeline Street to call for help. The two gunshot victims were transported to a local hospital. The third occupant, 20-year-old female, did not sustain any apparent injuries."

Detectives say their investigation into the deadly shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.