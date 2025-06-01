Deadly bus crash on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A woman reportedly ran a stop sign and collided with a school bus loaded with children, leaving her dead and eight children hurt.

Officials said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Wooddale Boulevard. School officials said 10 students were on the bus at the time, but none of them were seriously hurt.

Eight children and the bus driver, who were heading to Baton Rouge Magnet High, were taken to a hospital.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the person who died, 50-year-old Cindy Anderson, was in the vehicle that hit the bus. Police believe Anderson ran a stop sign and T-boned the bus, causing it to veer out of control and flip.

Police said it's possible that Anderson suffered a health emergency just moments before the crash, citing that she had no obvious injuries and there was no sign of skid marks at the crash scene. The coroner's office classified her death as an accident Thursday, saying that Anderson ultimately died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Traffic was diverted at the site of the crash on Florida Boulevard for much of the morning.

Read the full statement from the school system below.

An EBRPSS bus carrying 10 students was traveling on Florida Boulevard near Wooddale Blvd was struck by another vehicle at 6:25 a.m. Wednesday. The collision caused the bus to overturn into the roadway. The students were en route to Baton Rouge Magnet High School at the time of the accident.

The bus driver and eight of the students on board sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospitals for medical attention. EMS officials have confirmed that driver of the vehicle involved in the accident died at the scene. We are working with BRPD to gather more information, as the investigation is ongoing. Counselors were at the hospitals with the injured students and their families. I Care specialists will continue to provide support services on site at BRMHS for the remainder of the week.

EBRPSS expresses our deepest sympathy to all those impacted by the accident and will remain steadfast in our support for the community.