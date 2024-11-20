57°
Deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance Program in select parishes is Monday
BATON ROUGE — Those looking to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance Program in select parishes after Hurricane Francine have until Monday, Nov. 18.
The deadline is for residents of Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne Parishes.
To apply for FEMA assistance you can click here or call 800-621-3362. The FEMA Helpline is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
