57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance Program in select parishes is Monday

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — Those looking to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance Program in select parishes after Hurricane Francine have until Monday, Nov. 18. 

The deadline is for residents of Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne Parishes.

To apply for FEMA assistance you can click here or call 800-621-3362. The FEMA Helpline is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

News
Deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance...
Deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance Program in select parishes is Monday
BATON ROUGE — Those looking to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance Program in select parishes after Hurricane Francine have until... More >>
1 day ago Monday, November 18 2024 Nov 18, 2024 Monday, November 18, 2024 5:59:00 AM CST November 18, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days