Deadline for flood victims to register with FEMA Nov. 14

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents with damage from the severe mid-August flooding have only a few more hours remaining to register for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The deadline is Monday, Nov. 14. For those who apply online the deadline is 10 p.m. and for those who apply in person, the deadline is 6 p.m.

FEMA offers grants to homeowners and renters for temporary housing and home repairs, as well as other post-disaster expenses.

Registration with FEMA can be done online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov , by calling 1-800-621-3362, downloading the FEMA mobile app or visiting a federal disaster recovery center in the community.

The flooding across south Louisiana killed 13 people and caused more than $8.7 billion in estimated damage. More than 81,000 households have been approved for FEMA aid topping $700 million.

