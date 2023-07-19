Dead tree at risk of falling, neighbor looking for help

CENTRAL - A dead tree has been taunting a landowner for years.

The tree is on the property next door and Kenny Cutrer says his neighbor has neglected to take it down.

"Something has got to be done," he said.

The tree shoots up about 90 feet in the air. Once plush and full of life, the tree is now missing nearly all of its bark and all the limbs have broken off.

Cutrer said the tree was struck by lightning five years ago and it died soon after that. He tells 2 On Your Side he's made multiple requests to his neighbor to remove the dead tree but it hasn't been done.

"I ask him to do something about it and they keep putting it off, putting it off," said Cutrer.

The tree is now home to a bees nest and it's become a popular spot for woodpeckers. Recently, Cutrer says the tree started leaning toward his property in the direction of his tool shed and car garage. He's worried if the tree falls, it'll fall right on his garage.

"If this tree falls 90 percent of it will fall on my building," he said.

Over the years, Cutrer says he tried to hire a crew to remove the tree, but the homeowner wouldn't buy in and split the cost. Time has ticked on and because the tree is so brittle, Cutrer says he can't find anyone to take on the job.

Cutrer is searching for someone with a boom truck to help with the project, hopeful the job will be done before the tree falls.