Dawson Creek in Baton Rouge will be realigned

BATON ROUGE - A section of Dawson Creek near the Mall of Louisiana will be straightened and expanded as part of a development in that area. The East Baton Rouge Planning and Zoning Commission approved the plan Monday with work to begin early next year.

The project, the Grove, will expand an existing mixed-use development by building hundreds of townhouses, hotel rooms, and commercial space. Final approval on the plan was delayed 30 days last month so developers could better explain the project to nearby residents.

"Especially if it's going to be in an area around a waterway considering what went through in 2016, people are going to be hesitant," said Metro Councilman Matt Watson, who supports the development but requested the initial delay.

The realignment of Dawson Creek will expand water storage capacity for that section by three times according to developers. Work on the creek could last six months.

The development could take a few years to complete.