Davis Rhorer of BR's Downtown Development District dies from COVID

BATON ROUGE - Davis Rhorer, the head of the Downtown Development District, has died, the agency announced Tuesday.

Rhorer had been ill with COVID and hospitalized for the last two and a half weeks. The coroner's office confirmed his death was related to the virus.

Rhorer, who was tasked with helping to better the downtown scene in Baton Rouge, has been a fixture of the downtown area for more than 30 years. Before leading the DDD, he worked as an urban planner for the Baton Rouge Planning Commission and the City Parish Office of Community and Economic Development.

His crowning achievement is likely spurring the revitalization of downtown Baton Rouge. Over the last 20 years, Rhorer helped raise more than $2.4 billion in investments.

The DDD released the following statement on his passing Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness that the staff and commission members of the Downtown Development District announce the passing of Executive Director Davis Rhorer on today, March 9, 2021. Davis' passion for and commitment to the redevelopment of Downtown Baton Rouge area over the last 34 years was a spark that ignited a fire in the community, and the results of that vision can be seen on every corner. His enthusiasm was contagious and his ability to bring people together to effect change was a special gift that will be greatly missed and not easily replaced.

The DDD will move forward with heavy hearts, and will continue the effort to make Downtown Baton Rouge and the greater community a vibrant and outstanding place to live and work.

Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time."

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome also released a statement on Rhorer's passing.

"Davis Rhorer believed downtown was the heart and soul of Baton Rouge, and likewise his heart was fully devoted to the Downtown Development District. During his many years as the organization’s Executive Director, he guided the area’s revitalization, transforming downtown into a vibrant and prosperous space for residents, tourists, and businesses alike. His impact on Baton Rouge will be felt for generations. Davis was a partner in the vision of a city dedicated to peace, prosperity and progress for everyone. Not only did I consider him a community leader, but he was a friend. My deepest condolences and most heartfelt prayers go out to his family and loved ones."