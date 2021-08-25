David Duke kicked out of LSU hotel

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police removed David Duke from LSU's Lod Cook Hotel after they said he was asked to leave by the hotel manager during a meeting of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

DEVELOPING: David Duke told by police to leave @lsu campus hotel hosting Daughters of Confederate Vets meeting @WBRZ — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) September 10, 2015

Duke said he was invited to the gathering on his website, but a representative of the group told News 2 that was not the case.

Duke, a Louisiana politician and former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard, was outside the hotel after the event finished when he got into an argument with another man about the "Black Lives Matter" movement. The hotel manager told Duke to leave and LSUPD officers escorted him off the premises.

A group of LSU students along with the campus chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored Persons held an event Thursday night to protest the Confederate gathering at Lod Cook. LSU spokesperson Ernie Ballard said the university had no involvement with the event except to rent the space.

The United Daughters of the Confederacy was founded in 1894 to honor those who fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War.