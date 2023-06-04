Daughter of LSU legend Billy Cannon sends dazzling gift to Kim Mulkey after championship win

BATON ROUGE - Bunnie Cannon is more than an LSU fan. She's a part of the purple and gold legacy.

"My blood, sweat and tears, personal and professional, has been LSU," Cannon said.

Watch live newscasts here

Her father, Billy Cannon, was the first LSU athlete to receive the Heisman trophy. He also led the Tigers to their first-ever national championship win in 1958.



"He loved the state of Louisiana, and he loved its people," she said. "Everything I'm doing moving forward is to try to keep his legacy alive, but also to pay attention to the things that he loved."



Now, Bunnie Cannon is giving back to the tigers with crystals and glue. After the women won the NCAA National Championship, Cannon gave Coach Kim Mulkey a bedazzled basketball.



"She came here because she loves the state, and for that I'll do anything in the world for her," Cannon said.

It takes her more than fifty hours to fully jewel one basketball, and recently she had to make three more after selling them in auction



She said she was originally inspired by her mom who makes faberge eggs.

"I used to love the crystals, but I didn't like working on the eggs because I would break them. And so she tried to teach me early on," Cannon said.

But she doesn't just make LSU gear. The animal lover also draws and then, of course, bedazzles her own art.



"Whatever I come up with, I just draw it then I find a way to figure out how to put crystals on it," she said.



For the championship ball, she used about 11,000 crystals.

To check out more of Bonnie Cannon's art, contact her HERE.