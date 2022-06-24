Danielle Jackson - 2 Questions

Danielle Jackson joined the News 2 team as a multimedia journalist in September of 2016. She received her Bachelor's of Science degree from the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, GA. There she majored in Mass Communications with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism. Danielle started her career at WSB-TV in her home town of Atlanta, GA. She was a News Trainee and Assignment Desk Editor, writing for both on-air and web.

Jackson found her passion of storytelling originally when she became the Editor-in-Chief of her high school newspaper. In college, her passion continued in the form of broadcast television. Joining organizations such as the "National Association of Black Journalists" and "Black Women Film Network," Danielle uses her medium to both tell the stories of others and to lend a helping hand to others.

Outside of work, she enjoys shopping, discovering new restaurants, and completing "DIY" projects. If you have a news story or want to give Danielle a BR welcome, you can contact her via her social media handles below.

You can follow Danielle on Twitter and Facebook. You can email her with story ideas at djackson@wbrz.com.