Dance group adopts live mascot at Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the Flamingeaux's in a few local parades.

This flock of flamboyant friends is known for their feather shaking, and now they have the perfect mascot.

"We represent the flamingo in so many ways of being a vibrant group, flocking together as a flock and really showing off the way we kind of do together in parades," member Robbie Marshall said.

Saturday at the Baton Rouge Zoo, the group formally adopted a flamingo of their own, who they've decided to call Fernandeaux.

Besides dancing, the Flamingeaux's make a point to give back to their community in other ways as well.

"Our dance crew gives back to multiple non-profits throughout the year, and of course, since we are called the Flamingeaux's we thought it would be absolute perfection to adopt a flamingo here," co-founder Tamara Palmer said.

Adopting the bird will provide care for it for one year.

"We absolutely love it. It's wonderful when people when the public is interested in the zoo, want to take an active part, find a way to help support us, our animals, and the mission that we do. I'm personally so humbled that they think enough of us to support us in this way," zoo employee Paige Marshall said.