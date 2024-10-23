Dads compete in Swifty cosplay to win Taylor Swift tickets for upcoming Eras Tour stop in New Orleans

74°
BATON ROUGE - It turns out dads can be Swifties too — and these dads are the swiftest of them all.

Over the weekend, 50 dads competed in the "Swiftiest Dads in Drag" race for a chance to win tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on its stop in New Orleans in a few days.

Evan Pfister, who was racing to win tickets for his cousin, won the race in a literal photo finish.

The competition was held Saturday at Perkins Road Park and directors Jimmy Brooks and Michelle Southern said this was the perfect opportunity for dads to win the ultimate surprise for their favorite Swift fan.

"I think it's one of the biggest concerts that have come to New Orleans and Louisiana and to see the whole community come together. I've seen billboards with people who turned their whole creative into a whole Eras thing for Taylor Swift," Brooks said.

