Dad questioning why deputy still has job after accidentally using stun gun on 13-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE - The father of a Baton Rouge middle schooler is questioning why a school resource officer still has a job after accidentally deploying his stun gun and hitting his daughter in the face.

It happened Tuesday at the school bus transfer site on Sherwood Forest Boulevard. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, Deputy Nicholas Davis was attempting to stop a potential fight between two girls and intended to use his stun gun's alarm, but instead accidentally hit the wrong button.

The victim's father Randall Johnson spoke to the Investigative Unit on Thursday. He says pulling the Taser to begin with was a mistake.

"If you're working around kids...We're talking about 8th graders. What threat are they? Why would you even pull a weapon?" the victim's father, Randall Johnson, said.

The stun gun made contact with the 13-year-old's lip and chest, causing her to fall to the ground.

"The girl she was going to fight, after this, was like, 'I feel bad now because they tased her in the face,'" Johnson said. "All the kids that saw that were like 'Woah." And all the parents should be scared."

Her dad says she still feels sore, but he is grateful she was able to walk away with only minor injuries.

"He could've took her eye out. I've got cousins with pacemakers that could've been dead. She could've been dead if that was her."

After the incident, Davis was placed on administrative leave from the school system and won't be allowed to work extra duty or carry a stun gun until he is retrained and recertified. The sheriff's office says Davis has been employed with them for four years. He's assigned to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, but he was working extra duty at the school transfer point that day.

Johnson says he forgives the deputy for his mistake but doesn't believe he should be allowed to work around children anymore.

"If I had accidentally tased a child in the face, I would be prosecuted right now."

Footage from Davis's body cam should be released to the family sometime Monday.