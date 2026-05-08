DA says Baton Rouge man violated ankle monitor conditions more than 100 times, he says he had permission

BATON ROUGE — A 25-year-old Baton Rouge man facing federal weapons charges is pushing back against claims that he violated his ankle monitor conditions more than 100 times.

Ashtin Ursin was out on multiple bonds and on home monitoring until last week, when he was taken into federal custody.

Prosecutors say monitoring records show Ursin racked up at least 110 violations between April 14 and April 27. The violations included three days he spent in Houston.

Ursin says he had permission from his ankle monitoring company, Homebound Monitoring, for every one of those trips.

Text messages posted to Ursin's social media show what appear to be conversations with someone from Homebound approving various requests to leave the parish and state. One text mentions a "full day of partying," and another confirms that he is on 24-hour house arrest but just needs to "communicate" with them.

According to the court order, Ursin was supposed to be on house arrest at his mother's home and could only leave for medical appointments, court dates, church and to work in his studio.

Homebound also submitted a monitoring report saying Ursin was not in violation because he did communicate with their office for various events, but the report included music shows as an exception. Prosecutors say music shows were not listed in the contract signed in court.

District Attorney Hillar Moore filed a motion to revoke Ursin's bond and is requesting all of his ankle monitoring data.

"[We are] requesting the raw data to find out exactly where he was and whether that was ever reported to the court or law enforcement," Moore said, adding that prosecutors will address it once they find out what the data actually is.

Moore also said the judge needs to approve any deviations from the court order, and that has not happened.

Ursin was first arrested on Jan. 25, 2025, on multiple drug and gun charges, including illegal carrying of weapons, unlawful use of body armor, handling of machine guns, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of an illegal firearm by a convicted felon, criminal mischief and possession with intent to distribute. His bond was set at $45,700 with the condition that he not possess firearms and he posted bond on Jan. 28.

Court records say he was rearrested on July 30 for new gun and drug charges and was later allowed to bond out in March after agreeing to be placed on house arrest. Prosecutors previously asked the judge to revoke his bond and hold him in custody until his trial, arguing he showed disregard for the court's orders and had been federally indicted on his July 2025 arrest.

WBRZ previously reported Ursin as a suspect in connection with a 2022 murder in Gonzales.