DA: Mental illness may have played role in late-night police standoff

BATON ROUGE - District Attorney Hillar Moore is asking for psychiatrists to evaluate a man who held police at bay for hours Thursday night.

Police were called to the Triple S Food Mart on N. Foster Drive around 8:39 p.m. Thursday for a possible armed robbery. It was later determined that the suspect, 35-year-old Damien Parker, ran into the business with a handgun because he believed someone was chasing he and a family member.

The standoff ended peacefully around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning, when Parker finally surrendered. Police say no one was hurt.

"Not at any time did he threaten us, or point the gun at us, or anything like that," store owner Abdullah Muflahi told WBRZ. "He was just not mentally there."

Parker remains in custody at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Officials are awaiting a mental evaluation to assure that he is not a threat to anyone, including himself.