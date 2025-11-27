41°
Latest Weather Blog
DA Hillar Moore says his department faces smallest budget since 2020 with proposed cuts
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - District Attorney Hillar Moore is pushing to make sure his office if fully funded.
Moore told the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday that his department is facing its smallest budget since 2020.
Currently, funding for the DA's Office would be reduced to just over $7 million. Moore said DAs in Jefferson and Orleans parishes is more than $24 million.
With a backlog of more than 200 homicide cases, Moore says eliminating attorneys in his office would only increase the caseload.
News
BATON ROUGE - District Attorney Hillar Moore is pushing to make sure his office if fully funded. Moore told... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...
-
U.S. Small Business Administration visits Ponchatoula ahead of Small Business Saturday
-
2 National Guard members from West Virginia shot near White House; suspect...
-
St. Vincent de Paul holds 15th Annual Turkey Carving Competition
-
Southern University President Dennis Shields leaving university
Sports Video
-
Report: Brian Kelly receives termination letter from LSU; expected to receive full...
-
REPORT: Southern has agreed to a deal to hire Marshall Faulk as...
-
Southeastern Lions ready for home playoff atmosphere this weekend
-
Frank Wilson speaks to media ahead of LSU's final game of season...
-
Southern close to naming new football coach