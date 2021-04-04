47°
Latest Weather Blog
DA drops hundreds of drug charges due to BRPD corruption
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office has dismissed hundreds of drug charges in the wake of arrests of officers in the narcotics division of the Police Department.
As of March 29, District Attorney Hillar Moore has dismissed 640 charges.
Former officers Jeremiah Ardoin and Jason Acree were both charged after an internal investigation led to evidence of corruption. The NAACP and Black Legislative Caucus called for the D.A. to review all drug cases those officers were involved in.
Acree was part of the Baton Rouge Police Department's narcotics division and was accused of taking drugs that had been seized by the department as evidence.
News
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office has dismissed hundreds of drug charges in the wake of arrests... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Eyewitnesses: What looked like a Molotov cocktail thrown into house before it...
-
2 Make A Difference: YMCA partners with food banks to hold food...
-
Shoulder closures Monday as DOTD begins construction on I-10/ I-12 College Flyover...
-
Legendary coach Roman Bates passes away
-
Despite slim pickings, Louisianans clamor for crawfish
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community