Cynthia and Dennis Perkins return to court Friday, March 6
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Cynthia and Dennis Perkins, a couple accused of child rape and other sex crimes, returned to court Friday (March 6) morning.
In December, Cynthia filed for divorce, only days after the couple's indictment.
But their divorce hearing was pushed back as Dennis didn't have legal representation.
In February, a third person named Melanie Curtin was arrested for her alleged participation in the sex crimes the Perkins are accused of committing.
Curtin was charged with first-degree rape and one count of video voyeurism.
If sentenced, all three may face life in prison.
During their Friday morning court appearance, the state turned over evidence in the case, which defense attorneys said they needed time to review.
The state had been meeting with investigators to analyze all evidence and said it expects these meetings to reach completion by the end of the month.
The Perkins' next hearing is Tuesday, April 21 at 9 a.m.
