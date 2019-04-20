65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crying child wanders into parking lot after being left on school bus Monday morning

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - School officials say a student was found crying after she was left alone on a school bus Monday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System says the student was left behind after the driver failed to check the seats after the route. The student was found Monday afternoon, after the bus was parked outside the Winn Dixie on Joor Road.

The student reportedly goes to Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet.

The store manager told WBRZ that the 4-year-old was found in the parking lot, crying after the bus was left in the parking lot. The child has since been reunited with her parents.

The EBRPSS says bus drivers are required to check the bus at the end of every route and the driver responsible is no longer an employee of the school system.

The incident is currently under investigation.

News
Crying child wanders into parking lot after...
Crying child wanders into parking lot after being left on school bus Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - School officials say a student was found crying after she was left alone on a school bus... More >>
1 year ago Monday, March 19 2018 Mar 19, 2018 Monday, March 19, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT March 19, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days