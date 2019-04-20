Crying child wanders into parking lot after being left on school bus Monday morning

BATON ROUGE - School officials say a student was found crying after she was left alone on a school bus Monday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System says the student was left behind after the driver failed to check the seats after the route. The student was found Monday afternoon, after the bus was parked outside the Winn Dixie on Joor Road.

The student reportedly goes to Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet.

The store manager told WBRZ that the 4-year-old was found in the parking lot, crying after the bus was left in the parking lot. The child has since been reunited with her parents.

Winn Dixie store manager off of Joor Rd. confirms a 4-year-old child was left on an EBR Parish Bus parked in the parking lot today. Child went into store crying around noon, is with parents. Waiting for more info from Sheriff’s Office @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/RbHT0bdt9e — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) March 19, 2018

The EBRPSS says bus drivers are required to check the bus at the end of every route and the driver responsible is no longer an employee of the school system.

The incident is currently under investigation.