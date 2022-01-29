Crews shutting down I-12 East in Baton Rouge Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - Officials will shut down a portion of I-12 in the Baton Rouge area late Saturday night as work continues on expanding the interstate through the capital area.

Transportation officials said crews will close off eastbound lanes of the interstate from Essen Lane to College Drive from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officials said the closure will let crews remove a portion of an overpass bridge deck. The work is part of a project to add a flyover bridge at the I-10/12 split and to realign westbound lanes of I-12.

During the project, drivers should use the Essen Lane exit to reach I-12 via LA 3064.