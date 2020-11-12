64°
Crews respond to two-story house fire in Denham Springs suburb

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Denham Springs.

The incident was reported Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 in the 27000 block of Pinecrest Drive.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 confirms that firefighters are battling a full-involved fire at the two-story home.

A News 2 crew is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

