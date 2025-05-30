Crews respond to house fire on North 22nd Street early Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a fire at a vacant house on North 22nd Street early Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was called to the home on Edgewood Drive around 3:30 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the building.

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby structures, and there were no injuries.

Officials did not immediately know what started the fire, but the building is being ruled a total loss.