73°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews respond to early-morning house fire near Plank Road; home reported to be 'total loss'
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Crews are investigating a fire that made a home a "total loss" early Tuesday morning that investigators believe to have been arson.
The fire was first reported to be happening on Brady Street off Plank Road shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. The blaze was reportedly under control around 20 minutes later.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the home would be a total loss, but no injuries were reported. The BRFD said three people lived in the home.
Investigators believe the fire was intentionally started.
This is a developing story.
Related Images
News
BATON ROUGE - Crews are investigating a fire that made a home a "total loss" early Tuesday morning that investigators... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shooting at apartment complex on Mead Road leaves one injured, one dead
-
'Something we'll never recover from': Allie Rice's family preparing for first holiday...
-
WBRSO employee collects nearly three months of paid time off after admitting...
-
'Shoot me right here': 21-year-old man killed his father after he blew...
-
Volunteers find loaded gun while picking up trash along I-10 in Baton...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams