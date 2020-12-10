51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews investigating blazing house fire off Highland Road

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are investigating house that was engulfed in flames a Monday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department received a call about a house in flames in the 200 block of Howard Street located one block away from the McKinley High School Alumni Center. 

The residence was vacant at the time of the incident, according to BRFD. 

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire unknown.  

Details are limited. Check back for updates. 

 

Related Images

News
Fire crews investigating blazing house fire off...
Fire crews investigating blazing house fire off Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters are investigating house that was engulfed in flames a Monday afternoon. Around 5:30 p.m. the... More >>
2 days ago Monday, December 07 2020 Dec 7, 2020 Monday, December 07, 2020 5:44:00 PM CST December 07, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days