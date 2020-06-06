77°
Crews find grease dumpster, freezer while clearing drainage ditch ahead of storm

BATON ROUGE - A large freezer was among the debris pulled from a drainage system in East Baton Rouge Thursday.

City-parish workers were out across the area Thursday morning, making preparations for the heavy rainfall likely to come with Cristobal early next week.

Officials say crews were removing a beaver dam near Scotland Avenue Thursday morning when they got a call about another obstruction in the Centurion Place neighborhood off O'Neal Lane. There, workers found a grease dumpster, often used to store excess grease at restaurants, and an ice container blocking a drainage canal.

It's unclear how long the debris had been blocking the canal.

The capital area could start seeing rainfall from Cristobal this weekend as it is projected to make its approach toward the Gulf coast. You can read more on the storm and its potential impact here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/summer-pattern-to-end-week-cristobal-impact-possible-this-weekend

