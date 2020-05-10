72°
Crews fight fire behind Frostop on France Street
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a building on fire behind the Frostop on France Street Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 5 p.m. in the 400 block of France Street. There is currently no word any injuries or the extent of the damage.
A WBRZ News 2 unit is at the scene. We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
