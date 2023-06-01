Latest Weather Blog
Crews battle blaze at historic New Orleans home with Mardi Gras ties
Related Story
NEW ORLEANS - Fire officials say a historic home in New Orleans is considered a "catastrophic loss" after a massive fire Wednesday morning.
February 20, 2019
The blaze broke out at 7:44 a.m. in the 2500 block of St. Charles Avenue, according to WWL-TV. Reports say, firefighters rescued an elderly woman from home while everyone else escaped safely.
Authorities believe the fire started in the basement, but the cause will not be known until a full investigation has been done. New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Timothy McConnell told WWL-TV the fire likely funneled up through the middle of the house, up several floors and eventually to the roof.
Crews evacuated nearby buildings as the fire intensified and burned a hole through the roof and surrounding three canopies.
February 20, 2019
The three-story Victorian-style mansion is one of the places where Rex, the King of Carnival, stops to toast on Mardi Gras. The home has been a toasting point along the route for the Rex parade since 1907.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Baton Rouge casino almost complete, 100 job openings need to be...
-
Sarasota Drive bridge reopened after nearly a year of construction
-
Board approves increased 911 fees for EBR; new rates take effect as...
-
Pointe Coupee arrests 2 juvenile drive-by suspects. Between them, they're wearing 5...
-
Car soars through the air after hitting tow truck ramp on Georgia...
Sports Video
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs