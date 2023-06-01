72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews battle blaze at historic New Orleans home with Mardi Gras ties

Related Story

NEW ORLEANS - Fire officials say a historic home in New Orleans is considered a "catastrophic loss" after a massive fire Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out at 7:44 a.m. in the 2500 block of St. Charles Avenue, according to WWL-TV. Reports say, firefighters rescued an elderly woman from home while everyone else escaped safely.

Authorities believe the fire started in the basement, but the cause will not be known until a full investigation has been done. New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Timothy McConnell told WWL-TV the fire likely funneled up through the middle of the house, up several floors and eventually to the roof.

Crews evacuated nearby buildings as the fire intensified and burned a hole through the roof and surrounding three canopies.

The three-story Victorian-style mansion is one of the places where Rex, the King of Carnival, stops to toast on Mardi Gras. The home has been a toasting point along the route for the Rex parade since 1907.

News
Crews battle blaze at historic New Orleans...
Crews battle blaze at historic New Orleans home with Mardi Gras ties
NEW ORLEANS - Fire officials say a historic home in New Orleans is considered a "catastrophic loss" after a massive... More >>
4 years ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 Wednesday, February 20, 2019 9:58:00 AM CST February 20, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days