65°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews battle blaze at business along Airline Highway Tuesday
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating what sparked a huge fire at a business on an Airline Highway service road Tuesday.
The fire was first reported before 11 a.m. at Big Boss Trading Company along Airline near Sherwood Common Boulevard. Video shows smoke billowing from inside the building with multiple fire engines and more than a dozen firefighters at the scene.
A St. George Fire Department spokesperson confirmed the fire was contained shortly after 12 o'clock.
No injuries have been reported at this time. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire.
News
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating what sparked a huge fire at a business on an Airline Highway service road... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Time to cut a rug: Dancing for Big Buddy set for Saturday
-
Judge to hear retrail motion in murder case following jury pool gltich
-
Congratulations: Deputy proposes during badge-pinning ceremony
-
Some businesses worried by push for higher minimum wage
-
VIDEO: Bumbling burglar scared away by alarm during salon break-in
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director