Crews are resurfacing a busy Baton Rouge intersection over two Saturdays in April

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says crews will make roadway improvements at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Crews will mill the existing roadway on Saturday, April 18, followed by overlay operations on Saturday, April 25.

Work will take place each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures at the intersection as crews work to complete the project.

DOTD is advising drivers to use caution when traveling through the area, be on alert for construction crews and their equipment and plan for delays.