73°
Latest Weather Blog
Crescent Elementary School students return to class after building evacuation
Related Story
PLAQUEMINE - Students and staff of Crescent Elementary School had to evacuate the building after smoke filled the cafeteria Monday.
A spokesperson for Iberville Parish Schools said the smoke was caused by an air conditioning compressor malfunction and was contained to the cafeteria.
The school evacuated and returned to normal operations after the fire department cleared the building.
News
PLAQUEMINE - Students and staff of Crescent Elementary School had to evacuate the building after smoke filled the cafeteria Monday.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Law enforcement participates in series of runs leading up to Special Olympics
-
Documentary made by Southern students, featuring Human Jukebox wins grant at Sports...
-
Louisiana State Representative arrested for DWI, child endangerment
-
Zachary residents get hail during Wednesday morning storm
-
Oldest Louisiana World War II veteran, Gonzales resident dies Sunday at 105