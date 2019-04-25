Crawfish Tracker: Lookin' good for Easter Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Crawfish prices went largely unchanged this week, meaning things should be A-OK for the busy Easter weekend.

Last week, the WBRZ Crawfish Price Index hit a season-low average price for boiled crawfish, and that held this week as well. With the average price for boiled now simmering at $4.82 per pound, things are shaping up well for the biggest crawdad weekend of the year.

If you're looking to get your crawfish live, you're looking at an average price of about $3.25 a pound at most joints in the capital area. Depending on where you go, you can get a pound for as little as $2.99 live or $3.49 boiled.

You can get a full breakdown of local prices by checking the price index here: http://www.wbrz.com/crawfish-price-index