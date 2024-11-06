82°
Crash on I-10 westbound involving 18-wheeler hauling other vehicles shuts down portion of I-10
BATON ROUGE - Two left lanes were blocked on I-10 westbound at the College Drive exit due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler hauling other vehicles.
The crash happened early Monday morning, but the lanes were blocked for hours while crews were on scene cleaning up. As of 9:40 a.m., all lanes were reopened.
There was no immediate word on what led to the crash, but officials said there were no injuries.
