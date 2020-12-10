54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crash near Bluff Road closes LA 74 in both directions

Related Story

IBERVILLE PARISH - Early Wednesday (Dec. 9) morning, a crash led to the closure of Hwy 74 near Bluff Road.

The accident, which occurred west of Bluff Road around 6 a.m., resulted in the closure of Hwy 74 in both directions.

As officials respond to the crash, motorists are advised to use LA 73 to LA 30 as an alternate route.

At this time it is unknown if the crash resulted in any injuries.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

News
Crash near Bluff Road leads to closure...
Crash near Bluff Road leads to closure of Hwy 74 at Iberville-Ascension Parish line
IBERVILLE PARISH - Early Wednesday (Dec. 9) morning, a crash led to the closure of Hwy 74 near Bluff Road.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, December 09 2020 Dec 9, 2020 Wednesday, December 09, 2020 6:23:00 AM CST December 09, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days