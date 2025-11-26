68°
Crash along westbound Interstate 10 near Prairieville causing delays
PRAIRIEVILLE - A crash along Interstate 10 westbound near Prairieville is causing traffic congestion through Gonzales.
Video showed a semi-truck on the side of the road that separated from the cab. The back of the vehicle appeared to be destroyed.
No information about the crash has been released.
