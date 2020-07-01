89°
Latest Weather Blog
Crash along I-10/12 split westbound causes delays
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - A multi-vehicle crash with injuries near I-10's College Drive exit that was blocking three lanes of traffic and causing slowing in the area was cleared around 6:50 a.m.
The crash occurred Monday morning, shortly before 5:30 a.m., on the Westbound side of the I-10/I-12 split.
The number of those wounded during the incident and the extent of their injuries remains unknown.
News
BATON ROUGE - A multi-vehicle crash with injuries near I-10's College Drive exit that was blocking three lanes of traffic... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
July 1 blaze at recycling center on Scenic Highway
-
Southern University becomes first HBCU to launch THC products
-
Gov. Edwards emphasizes importance of wearing masks in public
-
Decision to remove Confederate statue at East Feliciana courthouse to be made...
-
Louisiana sees slight uptick in contact tracing compliance