Crane on Dalrymple Drive will be used to construct new bridge over City Park Lakes

BATON ROUGE - A large crane has been sitting on Dalrymple Drive for about a week, but what is it being used for?

A DOTD spokesperson says the crane will play a huge role in the I-10 widening project.

"That crane is going to be used to construct a new City Park Lakes bridge," said Rodney Mallett with DOTD. "This bridge is going to be very impactful to the community. It's not just going to be something we drive over the lakes on."

After a survey and a handful of public meetings, artwork designs for the new bridge and sound wall were chosen. On top of the new look, the bridge will include shoulders in each direction and will be built to current standards.

"It's going to have the artwork and the lighting and it's going to be a really new up-to-date bridge. It's going to meet all the new standards, it's going to have shoulders. It's going to be quieter," Mallett said.

As the pre-construction work progresses, drivers will need to expect lane closures and more equipment along Dalrymple Drive.

The actual construction of the new City Park Lakes bridge will start around the end of this year, according to Mallett.