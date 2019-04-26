Latest Weather Blog
BATON ROUGE- Cox Conserves Heroes is an awards program that recognizes people for their efforts to improve, preserve, create, or enhance shared outdoor areas in the community. The deadline is quickly approaching to nominate your very own environmental "hero".
The program was created back in 2008 by Cox Enterprises and The Trust for Public Land. Over the past seven years, the program has donated more than $500,000 to local non-profits and more than 100 volunteers have been honored.
The deadline for nominations is June 30th. From July 6th to July 20th the list of nominations is cut down to three people. When the final three candidates are selected each person makes a short video which is posted on the website and the public can vote for their favorite "hero".
The winner receives $10,000 to donate to a green charity of their choice, and the other two finalists receive $5,000 each to give to their green charities.
To nominate someone for the Cox Conserves Program click here.
