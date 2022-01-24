47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Cow caught after spotted roaming freely around LSU's campus

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A cow seen walking around LSU's campus Saturday afternoon was captured after three hours of roaming freely.

Social media videos showed the bovine wandering down the road across campus with what appears to be a loose leash.

Police worked with the owners to corral her on horseback, and she was captured and safely returned around 3 p.m.

LSU officials say the cow escaped from a 4-H livestock show at Parker Coliseum.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Barstool LSU (@lsubarstool)

Related Images

News
Cow caught after spotted roaming freely around...
Cow caught after spotted roaming freely around LSU's campus
BATON ROUGE - A cow seen walking around LSU's campus Saturday afternoon was captured after three hours of roaming freely.... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, January 22 2022 Jan 22, 2022 Saturday, January 22, 2022 1:34:00 PM CST January 22, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days