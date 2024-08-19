COVID-19 having a small spike in cases, expert weighs in

LOUISIANA - According to the Louisiana Department of Health reports there has been more than 20% jump in positive COVID tests in the first two weeks of August.

Doctor Katie Taylor the medical director of infection prevention at Our Lady of the Lake says these numbers are becoming more and more common since 2020.

"In the summer and winter, we're used to having them in winter, especially with the flu, the summer is kind of a newer thing; it has happened before," Taylor said.

Taylor expects the level to drop slightly or remain the same in the first weeks of school.

"The percent positivity is what we follow, so 16% is what we had last week, which is the highest we had this summer season. So we may see another few more weeks of increase because of the kids returning to school," Taylor said.

Mycoplasma pneumonia infections are another viral infection that hospitals have been seeing this summer, Taylor said. Mycoplasma usually causes upper respiratory tract infections, but can also cause pneumonia, and it is one of the most common causes of atypical pneumonia. It is walking pneumonia that affects mostly kids, that needs to be treated with antibiotics.

When it comes to treating the symptoms in kids, Dr. Taylor says to handle them the same way you would for other viral infections.

"No matter what the virus is, keep kids home from school and keep them away from the vulnerable population -- wash hands," Taylor said.

And while guidelines around COVID have been reduced, she urges people who test positive to take precautions.

"Even though we don't isolate as long, we still recommend that you wear a mask when you're around people for those ten days after your symptoms began."