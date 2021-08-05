85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Couple engaged during National Championship

Related Story

NEW ORLEANS - After Monday night's National Championship, two LSU Tiger fans left the Superdome with more than one reason to celebrate. 

During the game, Brooklyn Pitre was standing beside her boyfriend, Chase Theriot, cheering on the Tigers.

As LSU scored, Pitre cheered and then glanced at Theriot, quickly noticing he was down on one knee.

It only took a second for her to realize what was happening- he was asking her to marry him. 

Pitre said yes, and the two enjoyed a historic moment during a historic game. 

Related Images

News
WATCH: Couple celebrates unforgettable moment during National...
WATCH: Couple celebrates unforgettable moment during National Championship game
NEW ORLEANS - After Monday night's National Championship, two LSU Tiger fans left the Superdome with more than one reason... More >>
1 year ago Wednesday, January 15 2020 Jan 15, 2020 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 12:30:00 PM CST January 15, 2020

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days