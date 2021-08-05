Couple engaged during National Championship

NEW ORLEANS - After Monday night's National Championship, two LSU Tiger fans left the Superdome with more than one reason to celebrate.

During the game, Brooklyn Pitre was standing beside her boyfriend, Chase Theriot, cheering on the Tigers.

As LSU scored, Pitre cheered and then glanced at Theriot, quickly noticing he was down on one knee.

It only took a second for her to realize what was happening- he was asking her to marry him.

Pitre said yes, and the two enjoyed a historic moment during a historic game.