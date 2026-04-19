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Country star LeAnn Rimes performs at Manship Theater's annual fundraiser in Baton Rouge
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BATON ROUGE — LeAnn Rimes performed at the Manship Theater as part of the theater's annual fundraiser.
Guests enjoyed catering from Mansurs on the Boulevard and drinks.
The funds help provide more opportunities for arts education and entertainment in Baton Rouge.
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BATON ROUGE — LeAnn Rimes performed at the Manship Theater as part of the theater's annual fundraiser. Guests enjoyed... More >>
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