54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Country star LeAnn Rimes performs at Manship Theater's annual fundraiser in Baton Rouge

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — LeAnn Rimes performed at the Manship Theater as part of the theater's annual fundraiser.

Guests enjoyed catering from Mansurs on the Boulevard and drinks.

The funds help provide more opportunities for arts education and entertainment in Baton Rouge.

News
Country star LeAnn Rimes performs at Manship...
Country star LeAnn Rimes performs at Manship Theater's annual fundraiser in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — LeAnn Rimes performed at the Manship Theater as part of the theater's annual fundraiser. Guests enjoyed... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 Friday, April 17, 2026 5:08:00 PM CDT April 17, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days