Councilman returns to seat, opens up for the first time since his arrest

DENHAM SPRINGS - Monday night, a city councilman in Denham Springs returned to his seat for the first time since he was arrested on Domestic Abuse Battery charges. He spoke to News 2's cameras for the first time.



"This whole thing has been a misunderstanding," Chris Davis claims. "You know, I love me wife, she loves me, and I know I'll be vindicated".



The initial report filed by the Denham Springs Police Department in January says a domestic battery incident occurred at the couple's home. Since Chief Scott Jones and Captain Steve Kistler have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation into the their response to Davis' arrest. Davis and his wife took to Facebook to clear the air.



"I think from the beginning we've maintained this was an accident, so why it's even pushed forward, I'm no sure," he told News 2's Brittany Weiss.



Davis also says he's currently undergoing treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.



"PTSD's not easy," he explains. "I know it's not easy for anybody involved whether it's the person that's going through it; their family; close friends. Everybody kind of goes through it together."



The investigation into the DSPD is ongoing, so Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry declined to comment on the situation.



Davis, meanwhile, is due in court in early April.