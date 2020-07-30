Costly price to change school name signs to Liberty Magnet

BATON ROUGE - Even though Lee High School's name has been officially changed to Liberty High, the name Lee is still the name on the campus.



"We do not need oppressive symbols in the school across our communities," East Baton Rouge School Board member Dadrius Lanus said.



Lanus lead the way to re-name the high school, that was named after Confederate Army General Robert E Lee.



"That's not a legacy that we should be proud of, especially when we are talking about a school district that's 81% African American students," Lanus said.



Having that name since the 1950s the school board voted to change it to Liberty Magnet.

This decision didn't come easy with the board having received thousands of suggestions from the public.



The park-like campus underwent a $55 million renovation some years ago. The process to change the name is expected to cost around $100,000.



"We have about $50,000 in dedicated funding to take down the external signage," Lanus said.



Lanus says that the money is not coming from the school district. Funds to pay for the name change so far have all been raised by private donations.



"This wasn't anything we asked them to do. They came out and did it on their own because they want to see history change, and they want to see us turn a new page in our country and our state, as well as our city," said Lanus.



The new name, Liberty High, should be in place, or in the process of being installed by the time school starts next month.