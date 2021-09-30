Corrections officer accused of raping inmate at BR hospital

BATON ROUGE - Police said they arrested a state corrections officer wanted in connection with the rape of an inmate who was taken to the hospital back in May.

The corrections officer, 58-year-old Michael Gaiter, was booked on charges of aggravated rape and malfeasance in office Wednesday.

Investigators said a 30-year-old Louisiana Department of Corrections inmate was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Essen Lane due to seizures on the night of May 4. Some time early the next morning, the inmate was raped by Gaiter, according to Baton Rouge Police.

The BRPD report goes on to say that after the inmate received his initial treatment for the seizures, he was taken to an upstairs room by Gaiter and another prison guard. When the other guard left, investigators say Gaiter unshackled the inmate to allow him to use the bathroom. When the inmate came back from the bathroom, the inmate said Gaiter was sitting in a chair with his gun drawn. According to the report, Gaiter then said "I got you now" and "pull it out and give it to me."

Police said the victim told them Gaiter raped him and then put him back in his shackles. After the rape, Gaiter started to show the inmate pictures of his family on his cell phone even though the man had never met the Gaiter or his family before.

The report says the inmate eventually fell asleep. When he woke up, a new guard was on duty and the inmate immediately told the officer about the rape.

During the investigation, police learned of another complaint from an inmate who said Gatier had made unwanted sexual advances toward him at a New Orleans hospital. However, no action was taken after that complaint was filed.

Baton Rouge Police issued a warrant for Gatier's arrest Tuesday, and he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison early Wednesday morning.