Coroner's office IDs 19-year-old killed in shooting along North 35th Street

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified a 19-year-old killed in a shooting along North 35th Street.

Jeremiah Clark Jr. was killed in the shooting in a neighborhood near the corner of Gus Young Avenue and North Acadian Thruway on Monday, around 10 p.m.

Baton Rouge Police said the shooting is believed to be accidental, but detectives are still investigating. No one has been taken into custody, officials added.