82°
Latest Weather Blog
Coroner's office IDs 19-year-old killed in shooting along North 35th Street
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified a 19-year-old killed in a shooting along North 35th Street.
Jeremiah Clark Jr. was killed in the shooting in a neighborhood near the corner of Gus Young Avenue and North Acadian Thruway on Monday, around 10 p.m.
Baton Rouge Police said the shooting is believed to be accidental, but detectives are still investigating. No one has been taken into custody, officials added.
News
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified a 19-year-old killed in a shooting along... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Good 2 Eat: Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad and PB&J Oatmeal Cookie Bars
-
Trump orders US military to 'shoot and kill' Iranian small boats choking...
-
Florida deputies identify man accused of planning to commit mass shooting at...
-
27 dogs rescued from St. Helena Parish home
-
2une In Previews: This weekend is the 2026 Men's Conference at Nazarene...
Sports Video
-
LSU Board of Supervisors voting to approve increase in basketball ticket prices,...
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State
-
Southern baseball vs Northwestern State canceled mid-game due to weather
-
New Orleans Saints prepare for 2026 NFL Draft
-
LSU baseball's Jake Brown undergoes successful hand surgery