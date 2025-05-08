64°
Coroner identifies two people killed in Hollywood Street fire started by unattended cooking

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office identified two people killed in a Hollywood Street house fire over the weekend.

The coroner said that 39-year-old Vinnie Thomassie Jr. and 47-year-old Albert Jackson were killed in the Sunday house fire. 

According to fire officials, the house fire was caused by unattended cooking.

Firefighters arrived and put the fire out within 24 minutes. Officials said that three people inside the home were able to get out, but firefighters were unable to rescue the two remaining men.

One of the people who escaped told firefighters that he had walked away while cooking and came back to a fire. 

The house is a total loss, but firefighters were able to protect other nearby structures, including a church. 

